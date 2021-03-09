fbpx

Mark Eden

March 9, 2021

Controller
202-464-2721 meden@ncrc.org

Mark Eden is NCRC’s Controller. His career spans both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors for over twenty years, with exposure to organizations operating in U.S., UK and European business environments

Initial experience in the software sector with Applied CAE, BIX and Optimad Media Systems lead to the opportunity to specialize in education, which included GM and Charter Schools, together with adult, elementary and early childhood education establishments.

The focus on mission-driven organizations continued as the Director of Finance at Behavioral Ideas Lab overseeing five-fold growth during his tenure and as a nonprofit specialist with CliftonLarsonAllen’s business outsourcing division.

Mark is a graduate from the University of Sheffield where he majored in Accountancy and Financial Management, and is a Fellow Member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

