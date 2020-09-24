Market Watch: CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Doesn’t Automatically Protect Renters- Here Are the Strict Criteria You Must Meet

Market Watch, September 4, 2020: CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Doesn’t Automatically Protect Renters- Here Are the Strict Criteria You Must Meet
To be protected by the CDC’s moratorium, which lasts until Dec. 31, renters must sign a form and deliver it to their landlord, declaring the following:
- They made their best effort to obtain government assistance for rent.
- That they expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for 2020 (or $198,000 for couples filing jointly); or that they were not required to report income in 2019 to the Internal Revenue Service; or that they received a CARES Act stimulus check.
- They cannot make a full rent payment because of a loss of income, lay-off, loss of work hours or extraordinary medical expenses.
- That they are making a best effort to make timely partial payments as close to the full payment as possible.
- If evicted they would become homeless, need to live in a shelter or need to move into a shared residence where they would be living in close quarters.
- They understand they may be required by their landlord to provide full or all payments when the moratorium ends at the end of 2020.