Market Watch: CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Doesn’t Automatically Protect Renters- Here Are the Strict Criteria You Must Meet

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

Market Watch, September 4, 2020: CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Doesn’t Automatically Protect Renters- Here Are the Strict Criteria You Must Meet

To be protected by the CDC’s moratorium, which lasts until Dec. 31, renters must sign a form and deliver it to their landlord, declaring the following:

  • They made their best effort to obtain government assistance for rent.
  • That they expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for 2020 (or $198,000 for couples filing jointly); or that they were not required to report income in 2019 to the Internal Revenue Service; or that they received a CARES Act stimulus check.
  • They cannot make a full rent payment because of a loss of income, lay-off, loss of work hours or extraordinary medical expenses.
  • That they are making a best effort to make timely partial payments as close to the full payment as possible.
  • If evicted they would become homeless, need to live in a shelter or need to move into a shared residence where they would be living in close quarters.
  • They understand they may be required by their landlord to provide full or all payments when the moratorium ends at the end of 2020.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: