Market Watch: ‘The economic consequences are real’: Officials push for deeper scrutiny of racial bias in home-appraisal process

Market Watch, January 20, 2023, ‘The economic consequences are real’: Officials push for deeper scrutiny of racial bias in home-appraisal process

The federal government is taking steps towards addressing bias in the home-appraisal process, after media reports and a new documentary series surface instances of bias and undervaluations.

“The gap in homeownership between Black and White households has remained almost unchanged for 120 years,” Jason Richardson, senior director of research and evaluation at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said in a separate report that looked at the mortgage market.