Marketplace: Biden orders push agencies to reckon with their roles in systemic racism

Marketplace, January 27, 2021, Biden Orders push agencies to reckon with their roles in systemic racism
President Joe Biden has asked all the executive agencies to do some introspection to see if what the federal government is doing is reducing economic inequality or perpetuating it.
According to Jesse Van Tol, who runs the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the Biden administration is placing special emphasis on reviewing housing policy through a racial equity lens.
“Yesterday’s executive orders were largely an instruction to the president’s own team to start to take steps to address systemic racism,” Van Tol said. “But ultimately, systemic racism does have to be confronted both systemically at the federal government level. But also, you know, at the state and local level, it has to be confronted as part of a conversation about race in America.”