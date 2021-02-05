Marketplace: Biden orders push agencies to reckon with their roles in systemic racism

By / February 5, 2021 / In the News

President Joe Biden has asked all the executive agencies to do some introspection to see if what the federal government is doing is reducing economic inequality or perpetuating it.

According to Jesse Van Tol, who runs the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the Biden administration is placing special emphasis on reviewing housing policy through a racial equity lens.

“Yesterday’s executive orders were largely an instruction to the president’s own team to start to take steps to address systemic racism,” Van Tol said. “But ultimately, systemic racism does have to be confronted both systemically at the federal government level. But also, you know, at the state and local level, it has to be confronted as part of a conversation about race in America.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

