MarketScreener: First Merchants : celebrates opening of new Avondale Meadows banking center

MarketScreener, March 4, 2021, First Merchants: celebrates opening of new Avondale Meadows banking center
First Merchants executives, local community leaders and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are celebrating the opening of First Merchants’ newest banking center located in the city’s Avondale Meadows neighborhood. The banking center, housed at the intersection of East 38th Street and Meadows Drive, continues First Merchants’ investment in underserved communities and provides needed financial opportunities for local residents and businesses.
In June 2020, First Merchants announced a $1.4 billion community investment plan with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and its community-based members and partners. The commitment, which extends through 2025, includes mortgage, small business and community development investments and lending. Philanthropic funding is a primary focus as well and will be funneled to low- and moderate-income communities across First Merchants’ regional market areas in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.