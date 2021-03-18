MarketWatch: Black homeownership rate hits lowest

fbpx

Asante-Muhammad: One thing again about the 60% number — and highlighting that we would need to triple the amount of new Black homeowners every year for 20 years in order to get to 60% Black homeownership — I’m hoping that can be a signal to major lenders about the level of [increased lending] they need to do if they do want to make sure that African Americans are strongly majority homeowners.

That means they’re going to have to do much more to create affordable mortgage products for the middle. The median income for Black households is like $44,000. So, [these] mortgage products, they have to hit the majority of African Americans and Latinos.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

