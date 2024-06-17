MarketWatch: The No. 1 Issue For Young Americans This Election? Not Student Loans, Abortion Or Guns — It’s Housing.

MarketWatch, June 5, 2024, The No. 1 Issue For Young Americans This Election? Not Student Loans, Abortion Or Guns — It’s Housing.
Younger people in the U.S. are so frustrated by the real-estate market that housing affordability has become the top issue influencing their vote in this November’s election, according to a new survey.
Record-high home prices, elevated mortgage rates and expensive rents have made housing affordability a key election issue for younger voters. Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, housing affordability was ranked as the most important election issue for Generation Z, who are currently age 18 to 27, based on a recent survey of 3,000 homeowners and renters in the U.S. by real-estate brokerage Redfin RDFN, 0.08%.
The second- and third-most important issues for Gen Z respondents were the strength of the overall economy and education, respectively.