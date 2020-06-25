Mashable: How to find and support Black-owned businesses — and why it’s important

Mashable, June 18, 2020: How to find and support Black-owned businesses — and why it’s important
You’ve probably seen this phrase floating around a lot lately: It is not enough to be not racist, we must be .
It’s a term that has been made most prominent by Ibram X. Kendi, an author and the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, and there are a lot of different facets to the concept. By and large, it’s about tearing down the racist ideas — and the policies that protect those ideas — that have been actively stymying the growth of Black America throughout the country’s history. In Kendi’s best-selling book, How to Be an Antiracist, he writes, “When racist ideas resound, denials that those ideas are racist typically follow.”
Part of tearing down those impeding policies, specifically in an economic sense, is actually putting your money where your mouth is. That means instead of getting all of your goods through Amazon and other big-name retailers, you should try to spend your money at Black-owned businesses; preferably local ones.