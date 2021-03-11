fbpx

McKinsey & Company: America 2021: The opportunity to advance racial equity

By / March 11, 2021 / On Our Radar

McKinsey & Company, February 17, 2021, America 2021: The opportunity to advance racial equity

Repairing the frayed social fabric in the United States is one of the most pressing issues of our time. It’s not a new problem. But if we do not address the underlying issues preventing us from achieving equitable growth and inclusion, the economic and social divisions that drove the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 will only become worse. The new administration has an opportunity to make a forceful case for racial equity by explaining the challenges, highlighting the areas of opportunity, and taking bold action to embed racial equity into our national fabric. Only by actively renewing the social contract, starting with a race-conscious approach at the foundation, can we begin to stifle the impact of rising inequality and damaging social disparities and help the nation heal

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

