Mebane Enterprise: NC Business Council – Black Businesses Matter

Mebane Enterprise, August 14, 2020: NC Business Council – Black Businesses Matter
Black people have long understood that entrepreneurship was the ultimate pathway to economic freedom. It was our escape from the discriminatory workplaces where we were overlooked for promotions, demoted or let go when profits got tight, and ignored and undervalued when earnings were up. It also gave us access to goods and services that were not made available to us from White businesses and organizations.
We clung for dear life to the hope that while America was plagued by racism, somehow capitalism would be colorblind. We fearlessly pursued the idea that if we offered an outstanding product and/or provided superior service, we could achieve the American dream.