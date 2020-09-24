Medium: The Long History of Redlining Makes COVID-19 Worse for Black Americans

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

Medium, September 10, 2020: The Long History of Redlining Makes COVID-19 Worse for Black Americans 

The data makes it painfully clear that Black Americans have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. Black people in the U.S., according to the Covid Racial Data Tracker, are dying at a rate 2.4 times higher than that of white people. In June, research showed that 31% of Black adults in the U.S. said they personally knew someone who had died from the coronavirus while only 17% of Hispanic and 9% of white people said the same.

There are many reasons why Black people are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, including economic inequality and long-standing health care disparities. It’s also been proposed that the sickle cell mutation, which largely affects Black Americans, might play a role too. Now, new research suggests that the history of racist housing policy in the U.S. may also be a factor.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

