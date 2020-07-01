Medium: “The Playing Field is Not Level:” Support for Black-Owned Businesses in the East Bay

Medium, June 28, 2020: “The Playing Field is Not Level:” Support for Black-Owned Businesses in the East Bay
As small businesses shutter across the country in response to the pandemic, many fear they will shut down for good. However, small, Black-owned businesses are especially vulnerable.
In addition to COVID-19’s disproportionate toll on people of color, economic inequality and the poor treatment of minority small business owners have left Black-owned businesses with a disproportionately smaller reserve to carry them through the pandemic.