Credit and Collection News, May 18, 2025, Meet The Regulator Set To Reshape U.S. Banking
Opponents of tailoring say it amounts to a loosening of oversight that prioritizes efficiency over safety, or holding banks to stringent risk and capital standards. It is part of a wider set of criticisms about Bowman’s industry views. Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an economic-justice advocacy organization that negotiates community-benefits agreements between banks and community groups, says he has seen a shift in Bowman’s posture over time toward favoring big banks.
“In some ways, she has become a voice for the big banks; a voice even for crypto,” Van Tol says. “The kinds of things that today she expresses concerns about, the kinds of things she’s advocating for in the regulatory framework, are very different from the kinds of things she was focused on when she first started.”