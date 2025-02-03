Member Applications Now Open For NCRC Fellowship For Equitable Development

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is launching the fourth year of its transformative fellowship program that matches top-level master’s degree students with esteemed community development organizations.
The NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development offers a unique opportunity for fellows to gain hands-on experience, kickstart their professional development and contribute to innovative projects. In return, organizations benefit from the fresh perspectives and talent of these fellows, enabling them to tackle ambitious initiatives they otherwise may not have been able to accomplish.
“Through our fellowship, we look to provide opportunities for professional development, foster new talent and create a robust network that supports the advancement of the next generation of community development leaders,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s Chief of Programs and Strategic Development. “The program empowers Fellows to cultivate skills and build relationships that will prepare them for success within the industry.”
The community development sector faces significant challenges in the coming decades, ranging from climate disasters and widening wealth inequality to food insecurities and extreme housing shortages. These issues disproportionately impact low- and moderate-income communities, especially communities of color, worsening the existing economic strain. Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing these challenges, the NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development aims to cultivate the next generation of community development leaders and empower them to make a tangible impact.
Interested students and organizations located in the following geographies are encouraged to apply: Birmingham, Alabama; Arizona; Oakland, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area, California; Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown and New Haven, Connecticut; Washington, DC; Tampa, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Mississippi; Buffalo and New York City, New York; New Mexico; Cincinnati, Ohio; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Utah; Richmond, Virginia; Seattle and Tacoma, Washington; Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Program Benefits for Fellows Include:
- High-quality training and support from regional leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development fields
- A $20,000 stipend for the nine-month, part-time (20-hours per week) fellowship
- The opportunity to meet with leaders in the nonprofit, government, planning and community development fields
- Academic credit, in accordance with the policies of the Fellows’ respective universities
- Complimentary admission to the NCRC annual Just Economy Conference
Program Benefits for Host Organizations Include:
- Fresh, innovative talent to help advance organizational mission
- The opportunity to help shape the next generation of community development leaders
- Participation in a fellowship program at little to no cost
More information on the fellowship can be found here: NCRC Fellowship for Equitable Development.
Not an NCRC member? Join now, and then apply!
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to impact@ncrc.org, with the subject line “Fellowship for Equitable Development.”