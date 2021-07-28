fbpx
Member Benefits Webinar

By / July 28, 2021 / Events, NCRC Videos

Online Event Archive Recorded Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Are you making the most of your NCRC Membership?
Have you heard about NCRC’s new “Member Hub” ?

Learn what resources, services, content, and networking opportunities your membership includes and how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy. Members share their tips for making the most of your membership and NCRC Membership staff walk through NCRC’s newest member features.

 

Speakers:
Cornell Crews Jr .,
Executive Director
Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida

Bethany Sanchez,
Senior Administrator Fair Lending
Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

