Member Benefits Webinar

Online Event Archive Recorded Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Are you making the most of your NCRC Membership?
Have you heard about NCRC’s new “Member Hub” ?
Learn what resources, services, content, and networking opportunities your membership includes and how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy. Members share their tips for making the most of your membership and NCRC Membership staff walk through NCRC’s newest member features.
Speakers:
Cornell Crews Jr .,
Executive Director
Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida
Bethany Sanchez,
Senior Administrator Fair Lending
Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council