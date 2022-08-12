fbpx

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A federal complaint accuses Milwaukee of creating ‘containment zones’ where low-income people are concentrated

By / August 12, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, August 8, 2022, A federal complaint accuses Milwaukee of creating ‘containment zones’ where low-income people are concentrated

In the complaint filed under seal in February, and unsealed in recent days, property owners James Dieter and Karen Schwenke argue the city has created “containment zones” on the near west side and other areas of the city where people of color, people with disabilities and those with low incomes are purposely concentrated in poor living conditions. That has been done by consolidating rooming houses within those areas, the complaint states.

“Within these containment zones, building codes and zoning ordinances are not enforced, blight and slums are the norm, and crime is permitted. Law enforcement contains the crime rather than stops the crime,” the complaint states.

