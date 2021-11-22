MintPress News: Microcosms of Mayhem & Humanity: Destroying Black & Brown Lives for High-Rises in the Nation’s Capital

MintPress News, October 11, 2021, Microcosms of Mayhem & Humanity: Destroying Black & Brown Lives for High-Rises in the Nation’s Capital
For well over a decade, Washington D.C. has led the nation in gentrification, and along with just seven other cities, contributes to nearly half of all gentrification in the country.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) defines gentrification as “a policy-driven process that begins with targeting low-income, urban communities for discrimination and neglect and ends with ‘improvements’ that exacerbate vulnerabilities that culminate in displacement.”
Despite this, the city has done a terrible job on outreach and ensuring that those who need permanent housing have access to it.