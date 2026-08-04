August 4, 2026, OLink.News, Money Leaves Every Neighborhood. A New Federal Rule Decides Whether It Comes Back.
How much money moves because of that friction? Here is one measurable piece. When banks merge, they must show the deal benefits the public — and their CRA record is the evidence. Community groups have used that moment of leverage to negotiate binding community benefits agreements: written commitments for mortgage lending, small business lending, community development investment, and philanthropy in underserved neighborhoods. Since 2016, agreements negotiated through the National Community Reinvestment Coalition alone with 22 bank groups total nearly $688 billion. One bank — Huntington — renewed its plan for another $80 billion just weeks before this proposal dropped.