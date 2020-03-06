MoneyWise: 5 Surprising Costs of Aging in Place

MoneyWise, March 3, 2020: 5 Surprising Costs of Aging in Place
Seniors who need a little extra help have plenty of options. Retirement communities and assisted living facilities are springing up everywhere.
But according to a 2018 AARP study, more than 75% of adults 50 and older want to stay right where they are. They know their neighbors. They’re active in their communities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines aging in place as “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level” — but are the costs too high? Here are five challenges to consider.