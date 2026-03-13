More Than a Mortgage: YCMIHOC’s Education and Counseling Programs Turn Housing Challenges Into Opportunities

Despite soaring housing costs, stagnant wages, limited access to financing and the lingering effects of historical policies like redlining, many low- to moderate-income families continue to pursue the dream of homeownership. For over 20 years, the You Can Make It Home Ownership Center (YCMIHOC) has helped turn that dream into a reality in underserved communities across the Greater Nashville, Tennessee area.
Two Decades of Growth and Transformation
What began in 2005 as a grassroots effort has grown into a HUD-approved housing counseling agency and a Tennessee Housing Development Agency Homebuyer Education Initiative Trainer.
YCMIHOC is also a proud member of NCRC’s Housing Counseling Network (HCN), a national network of HUD-approved agencies committed to advancing equitable access to housing opportunities through high-quality counseling, education and advocacy.
“I started by doing homebuyer education classes out of my clothing store,” says Deborah Harding, YCMIHOC’s founder and executive director. “That’s how the dream started.”
Over two decades, YCMIHOC’s personalized counseling, first-time homebuyer education and post-purchase support have helped more than 6,500 people navigate the homebuying process and pursue long-term financial stability.
In 2024, the organization assisted 817 households – 506 through homebuyer education and 257 through counseling services – helping create over $126 million in wealth-generating value for program participants.
Vicki Carter, YCMIHOC’s grant writer, says those outcomes are notable given that only about 3% of available housing falls between $100,000 and $200,000, while Nashville’s average home price exceeds $400,000.
“We still had 325 people close on a house [in 2024],” says Carter. “That’s significant considering the housing market. People still dream of owning a home.”
One particularly inspiring story is of a veteran who purchased his first home at the age of 80 with YCMIHOC’s guidance – proving it’s never too late to achieve the dream of homeownership.
Ripple Effect of Homeownership
YCMIHOC’s work goes beyond helping families purchase homes. It has a ripple effect on entire communities.
“Mortgage loans drive economic growth,” Carter explains. “Each loan goes into the ecosystem and supports jobs and strengthens businesses and neighborhoods.”
Home sales also generate significant tax revenue, supporting local communities and fueling economic growth across multiple industries.
“There’s what they call the multiplier effect, with millions in total economic activity spanning construction, realtors, closing services, furniture and appliances,” Carter says. “That entire economic engine is why we promote this level of homeownership.”
Laying the Groundwork for Generational Stability
Although not all clients become homeowners, YCMIHOC ensures they are equipped to control their financial futures and contribute to their communities.
“We talk about building generational wealth – how to save, budget and build credit,” Harding explains. “Even if they don’t buy a home, they have the tools to be successful.”
A core part of YCMIHOC’s work is educating the community about predatory payday lenders – which often target lower-income individuals and trap them in cycles of debt – and guiding clients toward safe, affordable financial options.
“Knowledge is so powerful [and is] the first step toward financial wellness,” Harding explains. “Once you learn something, nobody can take it away.”
For YCMIHOC, that knowledge doesn’t just prepare individuals and families for homeownership – it unlocks doors toward sustainable wealth, independence and community growth.
Nicole Rothstein is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of the YCMIHOC team.