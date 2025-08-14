The data reveals three distinct phases across all metros: pre-pandemic stability (2018-2019), a pandemic-driven refinance boom (2020-2021) and post-pandemic contraction (2022-2024). Before COVID, the focus was on recovering from the Great Recession. When the pandemic hit, global financial regulators slashed interest rates to historic lows to prevent economic collapse. The housing market, heavily dependent on financing, experienced dramatic changes from these unprecedented low rates combined with rising property values.

This created a stark divide: existing homeowners saw massive financial gains as their property values soared, while renters and potential buyers faced much higher barriers to entry as prices outpaced income growth. What was once a challenging but achievable goal for many Americans has become financially impossible for a growing portion of the population, with many now believing homeownership is permanently out of reach.

However, the severity of these cycles varied substantially in different regions of the country.