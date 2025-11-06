Lending across different demographic groups is a highly nuanced and cyclical issue. Not so long ago Hispanic borrowers suffered the same lack of access that we have always seen among Black borrowers. But, as more Hispanic people in the US transitioned to adulthood and homebuying age, we have seen them surge in numbers across markets and lenders. In this section, we look across several key demographic markers and discuss lender performance. But it is often the case that lenders that rank relatively low in one area have stronger numbers elsewhere relative to the rest of the top lenders.

There are few clear-cut or simple stories to be found in these lender rankings. Some high-profile banks that rank poorly in one category of interest to the economic justice movement are simultaneously delivering strong performance in others. Citibank, for example, made just 4.2% of its loans to Black borrowers– the third-lowest share in our rankings – but made 37.8% of its loans in majority-minority census tracts, the sixth-highest rate among top 50 lenders. Huntington National Bank ranked 36th out of 50 in lending to Black borrowers, but 4th in lending to low- and moderate-income borrowers. Flagstar Bank’s 7.6% lending share to Black borrowers ranked 38th on the list, but it had the 16th-highest LMIB lending rate in our analysis.

As these handful of examples suggest, capital distribution outcomes can vary widely not only from one lender’s portfolio to another’s, but within a given lender’s own mortgage book depending on which facets of the data one focuses upon. There is no single magical explanation for these disparities. The data tell us what happened, but not necessarily why it happened. The factors potentially driving a particular lender’s performance range widely, from institutional decisions about what products to offer and how to market them, to underlying fundamentals of geography, economics or demographics in a given lender’s service area. Lenders are best positioned to identify what is or is not shaping their individual performance and to seek out local partners to ask what changes they might make in order to better serve the communities currently on the losing end of America’s vast racial wealth and homeownership gaps.

These interactive scatterplot representations of the data further illustrate how tightly or loosely the top 50 lenders are grouped around the midpoint of these lists: