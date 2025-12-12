The analysis reveals a stark divide in how homebuilder lenders approach community wealth-building, with performance varying dramatically based on builder-lender’s corporate strategy and geographic focus. This variation underscores why our peer comparison methodology, which evaluates each lender against similar-sized competitors in identical markets, provides such crucial insights into actual lending practices.

Lennar Mortgage and DHI Mortgage stand out as industry leaders, with both earning A grades through simultaneously serving underrepresented communities and effectively maintaining competitive business practices. Their success takes different forms, with Lennar excelling in comprehensive community access across diverse demographic groups. DHI achieved exceptional cost competitiveness by providing nearly $1,800 in savings per loan compared to its peer lenders. These top performers prove that integrated builder-lender models can create pathways to homeownership for low- and moderate-income families and communities of color.

The middle tier of lenders analyzed tells a story of focused specialization rather than comprehensive community service. Pulte Mortgage and DSLD Mortgage both earned B grades through distinct regional and demographic strategies. Pulte offers very competitive pricing, averaging loan rates 57 basis points below the market average (the lowest interest rates offered by all other builders in this report). DSLD delivers exceptional cost savings of $2,740 per loan while serving Black communities effectively in their Southern Gulf markets. These approaches demonstrate viable pathways towards solid community performance, although they fall short of the comprehensive access achieved by top performers.

Perhaps most concerning is that the bottom tier lenders reveal how geographic market selection can mask, or enable, exclusionary lending practices. KBHS charges closing costs topping $19,585 compared to just $11,385 by its peer lenders, creating substantial barriers despite its strong neighborhood access performance. Meanwhile, both K. Hovnanian and Mattamy operate primarily in affluent market segments and show the largest gaps in serving underrepresented communities while charging premium costs.

This performance spectrum demonstrates that homebuilder lenders face a fundamental choice: using their integrated model to expand homeownership opportunities for underserved communities, or concentrating themselves in premium markets that limit access to wealth-building opportunities for all aspiring homeowners. The wide variation in outcomes, even when controlling for market conditions through peer comparisons, suggests these differences reflect deliberate business strategies rather than external constraints.

The policy implications are clear. As discussed in Part 1 of our series, non-bank lenders now dominate mortgage markets without the same regulatory oversight that traditional banks face. The concerning patterns of premium market concentration among some homebuilders warrant enhanced regulatory attention to ensure compliance with fair lending requirements and Community Reinvestment Act principles.