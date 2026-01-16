This Report examines investor lending patterns for second homes and investment properties using Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data from the 2018-2024 period. While media attention often focuses on Wall Street investors, mortgage financed “mom and pop” investors represent a sizable portion of mortgage loans made each year. The mortgage market

experienced dramatic volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a noticeable surge in investor purchases of single-family homes and lower-cost units in Sunbelt markets. Lending peaked at nearly 484,000 loans in 2021 before contracting by more than half through 2023. The data reveals substantial demographic disparities and geographic concentration patterns that vary significantly across markets. As we are inundated with messages that there is a housing shortage, the fact that we have enough housing to support a robust investor market suggests this is not simply an issue of a lack of supply.

This represents a fundamental resource allocation choice: mortgage capital finances property wealth accumulation for those already on the property ladder while first-time buyers face historic affordability barriers. The issue isn’t insufficient housing supply but rather a financing system where existing homeowners can tap accumulated equity to compete against aspiring first-time buyers. When renters face bidding wars against buyers leveraging existing home equity, the market systematically reinforces wealth concentration among property owners. The data from the 2018-2024 period reveals the scale of this capital flow and the demographic disparities in who accesses investor lending.