American Banker, October 6, 2021, Most Powerful Women in Banking |Top Teams: Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares, based out of Columbus, Ohio, was recently honored in the American Banker as one of the top banks with women-led business units and where women have presence and influence in the top ranks of the organization.
Amongst the top executives is Linda Brown, Director of Corporate Internal Communications, who played a key role in devising a plan with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and local leaders to design a $40 billion Community Plan to help local communities across seven states.