Mother Jones: From Toxic Mold To Fraud: How Privatizing Military Housing Became A Nightmare For Service Members

Mother Jones, May 7, 2024, From Toxic Mold To Fraud: How Privatizing Military Housing Became A Nightmare For Service Members
Dudek suspected that the root cause of all these health problems was mold from the water damage; official Army guidance indicates water damage should be addressed within 48 hours to minimize the risk of mold. Soon, he began what he describes as a year of fighting with Fort Bliss Family Homes, a development of the international real estate conglomerate Balfour Beatty, which oversees a vast swath of military housing across the country.