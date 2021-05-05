fbpx

Mother’s Day Gift Guide From DC Women’s Business Center

By / May 5, 2021 / Field Notes

We are celebrating all forms of motherhood this year! If you are shopping for the different women in your life this Mother’s Day, consider buying gifts from the businesses in the DC Women’s Business Center Mother’s Day Gift Guide. This curated gift shop is sure to please the foodie, natural product enthusiast, plant lover or hard to please person in your life with an added bonus – all made and curated by women!

For Children & Women

Linen Perch

Boutique baby gifts and nursery décor, shop Linen Perch to find luxury crib blankets, accent pillows, changing baskets and more!

 

 

Lady Box

We all need more self love and care. Lady Box  provides goodies and organic period supplies. Subscriptions delivered to your door!

 

 

 

Baby Okra Boutique

Mommy and me matching sets, hair bows and more! Shop BabyOkraBoutique for African inspired style hair wraps and clothing!

 

 

For the natural product enthusiast

Joshica Beauty

Designed for natural hair textures, this organic mixture of mango butter and coconut oil will help your hair maintain its shine all day. Explore Joshica Beauty for more natural hair products!

 

 

Body Butters by Jada

Self-love is the best love, protect your hands and skin with handmade whipped Body Butters by Jada. Made with all natural ingredients!

 

 

 

Aurora Bath & Jewels

Handcrafted aromatherapy candles and natural soaps made with essential oils. Shop Aurora Bath & Jewels for natural bath products, accessories and more!

 

 

Asli Pure

Body scrubs, bath accessories and pure body oils for your skin and hair. Shop Asli Pure for all natural hair and body care products!

 

 

Alodia Hair Care

Plant based hair products for men, women and kids, shop Alodia Hair Care and take the guesswork out of healthy hair with hair kits for the entire family!

 

 

 

Oh So Good Organics

Hand soaps, body creams, beard oils and more,  OH So Good Organics offers organic handmade products and e-gift cards!

 

 

 

Herpothecary

Whipped bath soaps, artisan bar soaps and more! Herpothecary specializes in self-care and wellness products!

 

 

 

Chubby Cake Candle

Handmade freshly baked soy candles made with love. Flavors include sweet potato cake, lemon pound cake and more! Shop Chubby Cake Candle.

 

 

 

 

Blue Ink Nail Lacquer

Blue Ink Nail Lacquer specializes in eco-conscious nail lacquers and nail care products. Shop cruelty free and vegan for your nail care needs!

 

 

 

 

Eats and Treats

Churros Inc DC

Churros Inc is currently only serving the Maryland area. Churros Inc DC serves hot mexican chocolate, coffee and authentic churros! 

 

 

 

District Pop

Popcorn is the best health snack! D.C’s only gourmet popcorn, District Pop is made from all natural ingredients. Caramel, Cheddar, District Pop Mixx and more!

 

 

 

Letena

Offering to-go and dine-in orders. LETENA is an authentic Ethiopian restaurant in the heart of D.C.!

 

 

Turkey Coffee Lady

Coffee! For the roaster in your life, midday pick me up or caffeine boost. Shop Turkey Coffee Lady.

 

 

Rose Gold Tea Room

CBD infused tea and bath products for maximum relaxation. Shop Rose Gold Tea Room for face rollers, gift boxes and more!

 

 

Happied

Online experiences, team building and celebrations in a box! Shop HAPPIED for cocktails, bubble tea, sushi roll kits and more!

 

 

 

Baked by Yael

Baked by Yael is a Kosher and nut-free bakery offering nationwide delivery. Plan a cake pop party or enjoy The Duffin, a mix between a muffin and donut!

 

 

Ms Jo's Petite Sweets

Ms. Jo’s Petite Sweets’s small batch and made on demand Brownie Boxes are available for local delivery in the DC metro area. Flavors include Red Velvet, Turtle and more!

 

Sweet Fortunes

Sweet Fortunes specializes in artisan fortune cookies! Shop Sweet Fortunes for a special treat after your meal!

 

 

Harmonious Kitchen

Harmonious Kitchen provides catering and meal delivery services for their Japanese home-style meals!

 

 

 

Blooming Floral Arrangements

Blooming Bohemian

Planning a special event and need on-site floral design? The Blooming Bohemian floral designs include centerpiece arrangements, hair and table garlands and more!

 

Blue Ribbon Floral

Blue Ribbon Floral, D.C’s pop-up flower truck offers floral design courses, custom floral designs, private events and more!

 

 

 

Art and Fashion

All Very Goods

Original art prints and designs. Bandanas and bags made from 100% cotton and packaged sustainably. Shop All Very Goods!

 

 

 

Seven by Mari

Reusable face masks and coordinating tops made environmentally-friendly and with unique prints! Shop Seven by Mari.

 

 

 

Metal & Stone CreationsHandcrafted fine jewelry inspired by nature for any occasion. Shop Metal & Stone Creations for rings, bracelets and more!

 

 

 

Gabrielle GingerLuxury leather handbags, linen scarf and home accessories. Shop Gabrielle Ginger!

 

 

 

Cherry Blossom Creative

Celebrate all the places you call home with hand illustrated neighborhood maps by Cherry Blossom Creative!

 

 

 

Nature by Trejok

Shop Nature by Trejok for vintage and contemporary fashion and home accessories!

 

 

 

Blooh

Handmade with love by artisans in Kenya. For simple and unique designs to elevate your style shop Blooh!

 

 

 

Leisure & Reads

Bibliofile

Online book store specializing in new and gently used books, shop Bibliofile for books for the entire family!

 

 

 

BLKOUT

Trivia night? If you are looking for a card game for nights in, shop BLKOUT!

 

 

 

 

 

Monti Taylor is DCWBC’s resource coordinator.

Photo by Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: