MPA, September 29, 2022, CFPB sued over unlawful mortgage transparency rule

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and its co-plaintiffs – Montana Fair Housing (MFH), Texas Low Income Housing Information Service (TxLIHIS), Empire Justice Center (EJC), and the Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development (ANHD) – asked the Texas federal court to restore the mortgage lending transparency obligations.