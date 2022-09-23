MPA: How to root out discrimination in the mortgage industry

MPA, September 20, 2022, How to root out discrimination in the mortgage industry

As the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) explains on its website, the maps document how loan officers, appraisers and real estate professionals evaluated mortgage lending risk during the era immediately prior to the suburbanization surge of the 1950s. Neighborhoods considered high risk or “hazardous” were often redlined by banks, NCRC explains, denying them access to capital investment that had the potential to improve the housing and economic opportunities of residents.