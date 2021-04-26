The 19th: On Asian American and Pacific Islander Women’s Equal Pay Day, the numbers only tell part of real story

The 19th, March 9 , 2021, On Asian American and Pacific Islander Women’s Equal Pay Day, the numbers only tell part of real story
For Asian American and Pacific Islander women who have long felt invisible in the nation’s response to economic inequity, the pandemic has been no different.
The federal data on how Asian women are navigating this crisis has been incomplete at best, and misleading at worst. For years, lack of data has failed to capture the Asian experience in the economy, and during a pandemic recession, that reality and misunderstanding could be detrimental.
Tuesday marks Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Women’s Equal Pay Day, noting the moment when these women will catch up to the wages White men made the year prior. It takes them about 14 months to bridge the gap that finds them earning, on average, 85 cents for every dollar White men earned in 2020.