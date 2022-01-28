PR Newswire: M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

PR Newswire, January 20, 2022, M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
In October 2021 M&T announced its Community Growth Plan, to provide $43 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to create greater economic opportunity for low-to-moderate income families and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color. The bank’s five-year Community Growth Plan has been developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in conjunction with M&T’s proposed acquisition of People’s United Financial Inc. and will become operational shortly after closing of the transaction.