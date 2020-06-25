Muncie Journal: First Merchants Announces $1.4 Billion Community Benefits Plan

Muncie Journal, June 19, 2020: First Merchants Announces $1.4 Billion Community Benefits Plan
First Merchants has announced a $1.4 billion community investment plan with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and its community-based members and partners. The collaborative initiative began with a needs assessment in September 2019 and was finalized earlier this month.
The commitment, which extends through 2025, includes mortgage, small business and community development investments and lending. Philanthropic funding is a primary focus as well and will be funneled to low- and moderate-income communities across First Merchants’ regional market areas in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. …