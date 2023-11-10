Muncie Journal: First Merchants Bank Remains Community Focused As It Continues To Grow

Muncie Journal, October 20, 2023, First Merchants Bank Remains Community Focused As It Continues To Grow
First Merchants Bank is a familiar name for residents of Delaware County – as it should be since the bank recently celebrated its 130th anniversary. With locations in four states, First Merchants Bank has grown into a large corporation, yet is still headquartered right here in our backyard. However, its focus remains on being a community bank and enhancing the financial wellness of the diverse communities the bank serves.
Alongside working to help with housing needs in the community, First Merchants Bank is involved in a variety of philanthropic organizations to which the bank donates money and many employees volunteer. Most recently, the bank changed policies to provide employees with dedicated hours to serve in the community through their First Merchants Serves volunteer program.
Since 2020 First Merchants Bank has been partnered with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition with a five-year goal of providing $1.97 billion to community partners and eligible organizations.