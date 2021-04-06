Muskogee Phoenix: Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares

Muskogee Phoenix, March 18, 2021, Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data reveals small bank market shares and deposits are increasing in the state.
According to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition report, from 2012 to 2018, the number of the largest national banks, those with more than $100 billion in assets, increased from 19 to 30 during the period, while small banks declined from 5,018 to 3,443 institutions. However, market share and deposit trends show growth for state chartered banks in the state of Oklahoma.
FDIC data shows the top 10 banks headquartered in Oklahoma represent 47.4% of Oklahoma bank deposits as of June 2020, up from 38.4% in June 2015.