My Little Falls: Small Businesses – The Heart And Soul Of Today’s Rural Communities

My Little Falls, May 8, 2023, Small Businesses – The Heart And Soul Of Today’s Rural Communities
The vibrancy of any small town can be measured by the economic health of their small businesses. These community assets generate long-term economic development that meets authentic community needs. By supplying jobs to their communities, these entrepreneurs promote economic self-sufficiency to help reduce poverty, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which supports entrepreneurial efforts in low and moderate-income areas.