fbpx

My Little Falls: Small Businesses – The Heart And Soul Of Today’s Rural Communities

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

My Little Falls, May 8, 2023, Small Businesses – The Heart And Soul Of Today’s Rural Communities

The vibrancy of any small town can be measured by the economic health of their small businesses. These community assets generate long-term economic development that meets authentic community needs. By supplying jobs to their communities, these entrepreneurs promote economic self-sufficiency to help reduce poverty, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which supports entrepreneurial efforts in low and moderate-income areas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top