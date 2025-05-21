The Tennessean, May 14, 2025, Nashville Experiencing Most ‘intense’ Gentrification In US, New Report Says
Nashville exhibited the most “intense” gentrification of any U.S. city between 2010 and 2020, beating out cities with long histories of racial and cultural displacement like Washington, D.C. and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition study published May 14. The NCRC advocates for economic equality with solutions like fair lending practices.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition study found that gentrification is rare overall, but is increasing in prevalence. About 15% of central urban neighborhoods in the U.S. show indications of gentrification.
“We’re looking at neighborhood trajectories of change, particularly at displacement or turnover of Black majority neighborhoods and how Black majority neighborhoods of 1980 changed by the year 2020,” said NCRC principal researcher Bruce Mitchell.
The NCRC report was released with an accompanying interactive map, with data engineering by Jad Edlebi. Research support came from Helen Meier, Jason Richardson, Joseph Dean and Liang Chen.