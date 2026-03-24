Nashville Summit Series

BRIEF 1:
Nashville Summit Report Series:
Background and Our Methodology
March 2026
Intentionally Shifting Gears for this Pivotal Moment
We are standing on shifting ground. It is rare in our history that the very foundation of community development moves beneath our feet, but that is happening right now.
At NCRC, our network of over 700+ organizations is united by a simple definition of a Just Economy: one where capital and opportunity flow equitably into communities to expand equitable housing opportunities, grow small businesses and create quality jobs. For decades, that capital flow was determined by a specific set of pipelines built in the 1980s and 1990s via the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), the New Markets Tax Credit and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
Today, that system has been broken. Federal funding has been zeroed out or drastically reduced, with the assumptions that guided our work for thirty years no longer holding true.
This creates a moment of genuine fear and concern for our field. But, it also creates a rare opening: when core financing structures are stable, we tend to focus on surface-level improvements. When systemic weaknesses are exposed, there is a critical opportunity to fundamentally restructure the entire ecosystem. We realized that if we are forced to rebuild, we shouldn’t just recreate the system that wasn’t working well enough in the first place.
This moment demands something different. It requires a conversation led by the people actually doing the work: the practitioners across the community development spectrum who know exactly where the market is failing because they are the ones trying to fix it every day.
NCRC faced a choice: We could hold a traditional summit where we listen to the same kinds of messages that lament the state of the world, or build a truly useful and transformative workshop model with actionable solutions. We chose to do the hard thing and leaned into changing our Summit’s model.
The Dialogues Model
We designed the Nashville Summit as a deliberate, one-and-a-half-day working session modeled on the Guilford Dialogues. We chose this framework because it offers something traditional conferences do not: a mechanism for solving complex problems through a values-based collaborative approach. The transformative power of this process lies in its refusal to let participants stay in their professional lanes. It forces a collision between the distinct perspectives of our field by compelling the banker, the policymaker and the community organizer to move beyond transactional connections and towards shared understanding of mutuality. It operates on the premise that the solution isn’t missing; it is just fragmented across the room. Our goal was to use this rigorous dialogue structure to mine that collective intelligence and move forward in a unified way.
The Setup: Breaking the Silos
We separated the participants into 18 separate dialogue tables organized by banks’ Community Reinvestment Act areas of investment (housing, small business and workforce development). However, within those specific areas, we deliberately mixed the configuration of the groups. We sat developers next to housing counselors and technical assistance providers alongside funders and municipal officials. This dialogue model better encourages a melding of diverse perspectives that rarely happens in day-to-day work. It ensured that members of the same investment areas weren’t echoing each other at a shallow level, but were pressure-testing ideas against the realities of the partners they rely on to get deals done.
The Process: From Venting to Vetting
We recognized that we could not simply ask people to innovate in a vacuum. To solve for this, we used a Panel-to-Dialogue approach. Each working session was preceded by a panel of national leaders who defined the macro-level challenge or provided examples that could help jumpstart the dialogue phase. These panels acted as strategic prompts, grounding the room in at topic before asking the tables to solve for it.
We designed the table discussions to give participants an opportunity to gain insights from their peers and to provide us with significant qualitative data we could synthesize across the different discussions. We intentionally seated practitioners from different stages of capital deployment together to break down professional silos within their area of expertise.
We instructed table facilitators to steer conversations away from safe, expected answers and push for fresh examples and ideas. The goal was to capture both the ground-level reality that is often missed from the national perspective and pair that with potential solutions to those identified barriers. This intentionally structured model forced the room to move past venting about symptoms and to begin building concrete, pressure-tested systemic solutions.
The Summit’s dialogue groups were tasked with three distinct tasks, each with a specific objective:
1 Getting to the Cause, Not the Symptom (Barriers):
- The Panel Prompt: The opening panel, “Setting the Stage,” mapped the systemic shifts and the scarcity of government resources. Leaders in finance and housing made it clear: the old funding flows are not coming back. They defined the macro-level “new normal.”
- The Dialogue Group’s Objective: We asked practitioners to drop the polished, grant-report language and focus on the reality on the ground. The goal was to identify secondary impacts and not just focus on the loss of money. Participants dissected how the new pressures were forcing them to abandon old habits and assumptions.
2. What’s the ‘New Normal’ We’d Want (Innovations):
- The Panel Prompt: The “Imagination & Collaboration” panel explored what can work when we stop feeling constrained by the system by highlighting programs that operate in ways that could help inform options to redesign the system. It showcased leaders who were already rewriting the playbook and operating outside traditional funding constraints.
- The Dialogue Group’s Objective: The tables shifted to brainstorming systems change at the community level. Participants were asked to design new models from scratch based on discussion prompts like: If you weren’t constrained by grant deliverables, what core business principle would you build on and who would you build on it with? They focused on removing local systemic barriers, such as zoning codes or fragmented ecosystems, that block progress regardless of funding levels. The conversations asked participants to look for ways to build partnerships with those who benefit from the work of community development.
3. What Gets Us Closer to Perfect (Prioritizing Solutions):
- The Panel Prompt: The closing “Implementation & Opportunities” panel focused squarely on execution and identifying quick wins that don’t require an Act of Congress to achieve.
- The Dialogue Group’s Objective: In the final phase, the dialogue tables narrowed their ideas to a short list of actions that could realistically be advanced locally within the following 6–12 months and what the first step towards each could be for them once they returned home after the Summit. Each table also began to derisk one idea by naming the most likely reasons it could stall over the next three years so that risks could be accounted for early rather than later on in the process .
The Output: A Filtered Synthesis
NCRC staff members acted as recorders for over 80 hours of concurrent conversations. The final strategies reflected in this report were the most promising strategies that were replicable, actionable and measurable. What follows is the synthesis of that work.
Nashville Summit Series
Coming Soon:
BRIEF 3: Barriers & Solutions for Affordable Housing
BRIEF 4: Barriers & Solutions for Small Business
BRIEF 5: Barriers & Solutions for Workforce Development
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