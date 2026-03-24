Nashville Summit Series

We are standing on shifting ground. It is rare in our history that the very foundation of community development moves beneath our feet, but that is happening right now.

At NCRC, our network of over 700+ organizations is united by a simple definition of a Just Economy: one where capital and opportunity flow equitably into communities to expand equitable housing opportunities, grow small businesses and create quality jobs. For decades, that capital flow was determined by a specific set of pipelines built in the 1980s and 1990s via the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), the New Markets Tax Credit and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Today, that system has been broken. Federal funding has been zeroed out or drastically reduced, with the assumptions that guided our work for thirty years no longer holding true.

This creates a moment of genuine fear and concern for our field. But, it also creates a rare opening: when core financing structures are stable, we tend to focus on surface-level improvements. When systemic weaknesses are exposed, there is a critical opportunity to fundamentally restructure the entire ecosystem. We realized that if we are forced to rebuild, we shouldn’t just recreate the system that wasn’t working well enough in the first place.

This moment demands something different. It requires a conversation led by the people actually doing the work: the practitioners across the community development spectrum who know exactly where the market is failing because they are the ones trying to fix it every day.

NCRC faced a choice: We could hold a traditional summit where we listen to the same kinds of messages that lament the state of the world, or build a truly useful and transformative workshop model with actionable solutions. We chose to do the hard thing and leaned into changing our Summit’s model.