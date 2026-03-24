Nashville Summit Series

Before asking participants to propose solutions towards dismantling the systemic barriers in their local communities, they needed to start with a shared understanding of the set of problems they were going to be navigating together.

The Nashville Summit began with the Setting the Stage panel, moderated by NCRC’s President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. We brought together national leaders Priya Jayachandran (National Housing Trust), Brooke DeRenzis (National Skills Coalition), Nicole Elam (National Bankers Association) and Jonathan Brereton (Scale Link) to deliver a sober assessment of the systemic barriers in the community development landscape.

Their consensus was that the field is not facing a temporary funding dip, but a permanent systemic shift. The New Normal will be defined by scarcity, but its secondary impacts are even more dangerous: delays in public processes, a collapse in political will for complex projects and a retreat by risk-averse private lenders.

The panel identified three specific fractures in the national foundation:

The Operational Crisis in Housing: Priya Jayachandran noted that while housing is enjoying a political moment, the actual operation of housing is breaking down. Cuts to foundational programs like HOME and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) are compounding with a massive rental assistance gap where only one in four qualified Americans can access help. This leaves tenants struggling to pay their rent and owners unable to reinvest in their rental properties, accelerating a cycle of disrepair. The Unfunded Mandate in Workforce: Brooke DeRenzis highlighted that while the administration is pushing new workforce policies, they are often implemented without the financial backing for wraparound services, most notably for transportation and childcare assistance that allows working people to actually finish training. She emphasized that this disproportionately hurts the 20% of the workforce composed of immigrants, turning the potential economic strength provided by a vital and engaged group of prospective employees into a vulnerability. The Backlash Against Capital Institutions: Nicole Elam and Jonathan Brereton described a hostile environment for mission-driven banks. After seeing 88% asset growth during the post-2020 era, Minority Depository Institutions have become targets, facing a loss of capital, contracts and certifications. Simultaneously, the economics of small-dollar lending (loans under $$100,000) have collapsed under high interest rates and inflation, forcing CDFIs to hunker down and restrict lending to protect their balance sheets at a time when entrepreneurs need funding most.

The panel offered a critical strategic reality to the room: Siloed organizations will not survive this shift.

Nicole Elam urged lenders to stop waiting to be asked into deals and instead embed themselves early by leveraging fintech partnerships and secondary markets.

urged lenders to stop waiting to be asked into deals and instead embed themselves early by leveraging fintech partnerships and secondary markets. Jonathan Brereton argued for radical collaboration, such as pooling data among CDFIs to create normalized credit risk scores that could drastically lower the cost of origination.

argued for radical collaboration, such as pooling data among CDFIs to create normalized credit risk scores that could drastically lower the cost of origination. Jesse Van Tol closed by reminding the room that while we cannot immediately solve the funding crisis, we can control the chaos by building collective power.

This context served as the prompt for the afternoon dialogues. We asked the room: If this is the national reality, what does it look like when it hits your zip code?