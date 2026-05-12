Nashville Summit Series

Problem

The primary barrier to affordable housing in many high-opportunity communities is often of a regulatory nature rather than a financial one. Local zoning codes create ecosystems where fully funded projects fail during permitting.

Voluntary compliance with state mandates resulted in plans that satisfied administrative requirements but, without firm consequences for failure to implement the plans, did not lead to actual production. Developers lacked recourse when viable projects were denied based on local character or density preferences.

Solution

State-level zoning preemption, often called the Builder’s Remedy, shifts the approval authority from local to state government under specific conditions. The state establishes an objective housing target and, if a municipality fails to meet that target, it loses the ability to enforce its zoning codes against qualifying affordable housing projects.

This flips the burden from developer to municipality, making the default stance to build the needed housing. Instead of a developer requesting a variance, the municipality needs to prove that a project presents a specific, quantifiable health or safety risk. Without that proof, the project proceeds “by right.”

Implementation

In all cases, implementation relies on a “trigger” mechanism that activates the remedy when a town falls out of compliance.

In California, the Housing Accountability Act states that if a city fails to get its eight-year Housing Element plan certified by the state on time, the Builder’s Remedy activates. Developers can file preliminary applications for projects of roughly any density, provided 20% of their units are classifiable as affordable.

Under Massachusetts’ Chapter 40B, developers apply for a single “Comprehensive Permit” that overrides local zoning in towns where less than 10% of housing is affordable. If the local board denies the permit, the developer appeals to a specific State Housing Appeals Committee, which historically rules in favor of housing production.

Impact

The impact appears in both direct unit production and the behavioral modification of local governments. Some examples of Builder’s Remedy’s quantitative impact include:

In Massachusetts, Chapter 40B is linked to the production of approximately 77,000 housing units that likely would not have been built under standard zoning.

In California, the prospect of the Builder’s Remedy drives compliance, with the risk of losing control over local development leading to hundreds of jurisdictions accelerating their re-zoning efforts. Santa Monica processed more units in a single year than in the prior decade.

In New Jersey, the judicial version of this remedy (the Mount Laurel doctrine) required over 340 municipalities to adopt fair share plans, integrating low-income families into high-opportunity school districts.

Lessons

Success depends on enforcement mechanisms rather than voluntary targets. Different states have chosen different frameworks of enforcement that fit their broader regulatory schema.

Illinois passed a similar law, the Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act (AHPAA), but included few penalties for non-compliance and no streamlined appeals process. Consequently, developers rarely use the tool, with exclusionary suburbs having little incentive to change behavior. In contrast, California’s law allows developers to “freeze” their zoning rights upon filing a preliminary application, creating an immediate incentive for towns to remain compliant.

Success in Massachusetts and Connecticut relies on the clear 10% affordable threshold. This standard reduces debate about whether the remedy applies and gives developers the confidence to invest in pre-development.

While these laws trigger political opposition, they often turn towns into rational actors. When faced with the loss of control, municipalities frequently rezone voluntarily to meet targets.