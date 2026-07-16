Nashville Summit Series

Problem

In Miami-Dade County, the racial wealth gap is stark and driven by a lack of assets. For minority small business owners, this manifests as a cycle of perpetual renting, further transferring wealth from their businesses to their landlords. These entrepreneurs generate income, but have reduced opportunities to build their net worth. They remain vulnerable to displacement the moment a neighborhood gentrifies, unable to capture the value they helped create.

Solution

The Miami Foundation launched the Collective Real Estate Ownership (CREO) program to convert small business renters into property owners. The core financial tool is a $500,000 forgivable loan used as a commercial down payment. Unlike other programs, the Foundation required business owners to build joint ventures and operate as collectives to purchase a property together. This structure allows smaller operators to pool their purchasing power, unlocking larger, higher-quality commercial properties that would be out of reach for a single entity.

Implementation

Funded as part of a pandemic-era grant from Wells Fargo, the program functions as a subordinate lender. The $500,000 acts as equity towards securing a primary mortgage from a bank and is paired with additional supports and restrictions:

Leveraged Forgivable Loan: The loan is forgiven at a rate of 20% per year over five years. If the owners occupy the property and maintain their partnership for the full term, the loan converts entirely to a grant.

The loan is forgiven at a rate of 20% per year over five years. If the owners occupy the property and maintain their partnership for the full term, the loan converts entirely to a grant. Collective Structure: Participants must navigate complex governance issues, such as operating agreements and equity splits. The Foundation found that purpose-built partnerships where businesses had existing relationships, such as a contractor and an architect buying an office together, were far more successful than attempting to match strangers.

Participants must navigate complex governance issues, such as operating agreements and equity splits. The Foundation found that purpose-built partnerships where businesses had existing relationships, such as a contractor and an architect buying an office together, were far more successful than attempting to match strangers. Technical Assistance: Capital proved insufficient on its own. The program had to provide extensive legal and technical support to help owners structure these joint ventures and navigate the closing process.

Impact

The program deployed approximately $4 million in loans, which leveraged $22 million in real estate assets. Eleven transactions resulted in property ownership for nearly 30 entrepreneurs, demonstrating the efficiency of shared equity models. Participants reported that ownership has fundamentally changed their relationship with local government and their stability in the market.

Lesson

Commercial lenders were hesitant to underwrite owner-occupied collective models, viewing them as riskier than traditional investment properties. This was mitigated over time by engaging senior lenders to negotiate underwriting criteria for participating projects.

Entrepreneurship support needed to be tailored to meet the changing needs of the partnerships, teaching business owners how to manage a physical asset through the structuring of an equity sharing formula, ensuring the strength of the partnership long after the deal closed.