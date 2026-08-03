Nashville Summit Series

Problem

Financial disincentives often stall economic mobility for low-wage workers. When the gap created when a pay or hours increase triggers a disproportionate loss in public assistance, the work is effectively penalized, which keeps talent trapped in lower-wage roles. When offered a raise or an opportunity to take on extra hours, workers must receive enough compensation to account for what they could lose in benefits at their new income level.

The difference between the increase in a person’s earned income and the dollar value of services and benefits lost is what’s known as the benefits cliff. Providing bridge financing to cover the value of lost benefits when workers move up the income ladder is very important. Filling this gap removes the financial disincentive to career advancement and promotes economic mobility.

Solution



While not as scalable as broader system reform, targeted bridge support provides the specific capital – such as grants, time-reduced subsidies or low-interest loans – needed to keep a worker’s net income stable through a transitional period, further incentivizing ongoing career advancement.

Bridge financing accepts the current structure and simply fills the gap at the critical moment when workers face the benefits cliff. The financing can come from various sources, including philanthropic funds, employer contributions, revolving loan funds or public-private partnerships.

Implementation

Multiple bridge funding pilot projects, such as Career MAP, have emerged that focus on providing direct cash assistance to offset benefits losses. While these programs show promise, they are difficult to scale and expensive to maintain. Well designed loans offered to workers facing benefits cliffs are scalable and offer some distinct benefits to cash transfers.

One example of this approach comes from Common Wealth Charlotte, an organization in North Carolina that offers “opportunity loans” of up to $1,000 and “credibility loans” up to $120 with 0% interest, no added fees and unlimited deferments on payments. While not solely intended to bridge the benefits cliff, accessing Common Wealth’s loans brings participants into the banking system, helping them build a credit history and receive financial counseling and education, all without being exposed to the risks of predatory lenders.

Impact

Since 2018, Common Wealth’s 0%-interest, no-fee loans have demonstrated that flexible, small-dollar credit is both a viable alternative to predatory lending and a lifeline for those facing the benefits cliff. It has helped more than 2,100 people by providing over $1.5 million in loans with a 93% repayment rate.

Lesson

To scale this model, mission-driven providers (CDFIs, banks, and credit unions) should consider two important factors: product development and client engagement.

For these products to appropriately incentivize further work, it is important to prioritize flexibility by structuring loans without fees, unlimited deferments, and 0% interest rates. The catalyst for a 93% repayment rate is also the support surrounding the capital, it is managed by a loan counselor who can offer trauma-informed financial coaching than a traditional loan officer.

Replication also hinges on the integration with the organizations that witness career-stagnation decisions firsthand and can tell when the loan is the right tool to reach for. Workforce development organizations and employers are often well-positioned to detect employees because they witness career stagnating decisions firsthand. Formal referral partnerships with them, and other local human service agencies, can proactively divert workers towards appropriate solutions as their eligibility changes.