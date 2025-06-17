Deep Connection:

Break through isolation by building relationships with peers facing similar challenges and responsibilities.

Strategic Influence:

Help shape a national economic justice strategy grounded in local realities.

Actionable Insights:

Explore proven strategies and best practices at the state and local level that can be applied beyond the convening.

Collaborative Opportunities:

Gain insights into banks and other key partners for lasting impact.

Long-Term Support:

Join ongoing working groups to drive implementation and stay connected well after the event.