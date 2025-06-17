Unite with changemakers to build a Just Economy grounded in local voices, driven by collective strength and built to lift every neighborhood.
At the 2025 Just Economy Leadership Summit in Nashville, we host practitioners working in housing, workforce, small business development, inclusion and the supportive services that hold our communities together.
This gathering is not just about naming challenges – it’s about identifying immediate next steps while beginning to shape long-term strategies that respond to the lasting impact of shifting federal priorities.
Your voice matters. Your experience matters.
Together, we can move from working alone to working in alignment, translating hard truths into real steps forward.
Deep Connection:
Break through isolation by building relationships with peers facing similar challenges and responsibilities.
Strategic Influence:
Help shape a national economic justice strategy grounded in local realities.
Actionable Insights:
Explore proven strategies and best practices at the state and local level that can be applied beyond the convening.
Collaborative Opportunities:
Gain insights into banks and other key partners for lasting impact.
Long-Term Support:
Join ongoing working groups to drive implementation and stay connected well after the event.
If you have any questions regarding registration or would like to express your interest in attending, please email us at membership@ncrc.org
Hilton BNA Nashville Terminal
Hotel room block information will be made available soon.
2 Terminal Dr.
Nashville, TN 37214