This report provides critical context for implementing Nashville’s newly released Unified Housing Strategy (UHS). Nashville ranked as the most gentrified city in the United States during the 2010s, as NCRC revealed in our recent report “Displaced by Design,” making the UHS and equitable mortgage lending programs and initiatives essential for the community’s survival and realizing economic justice in the city writ large. This follow-up analysis examines mortgage lending patterns in the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN Core-Based Statistical Area (the Nashville CBSA) from 2018 through 2024 to zero in on what local patterns may underlie Nashville’s unenviable ranking atop the gentrification list and how local actors might tailor the new initiative to mitigate that pattern.

The UHS builds on the foundation established by former Mayor John Cooper’s 2021 Affordable Housing Task Force Report, which documented Nashville’s severe housing crisis. It found that 44% of renters were cost-burdened and projected the city would require 52,498 new affordable units by 2030. While the 2021 report focused primarily on rental affordability and subsidized housing production, this mortgage lending analysis addresses a critical gap in the conversation by examining how banking practices and homeownership barriers have further compounded the rental crisis identified in that foundational work.

The Nashville metro area experienced a substantial population surge of over 20% between the 2010-2020 period while also facing a severe housing affordability crisis. The region is growing more diverse, with the metro’s Hispanic population increasing by 78% over the past decade.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell released Nashville’s first Unified Housing Strategy in April 2025. It calls on “all Nashvillians – residents, employers, developers, financial institutions, philanthropists, Faith communities and community leaders – to join together and play an active role in implementing housing solutions for our city.”

The UHS emphasizes coalition-building to address Nashville’s housing crisis, as the city’s press release announcing the UHS made clear.

“The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee [CFMT] is excited to lean in with our Metro partners to create a true community coalition united by a shared determination to make an impact on this issue that is foundational to our well-being as a community,” said CFMT’s CEO Hal Cato, in the release.

The diverse coalition of stakeholders envisioned in the UHS will include financial institutions themselves. This analysis will hopefully benefit the whole coalition by Illustrating how banks and lenders are currently serving Nashville’s diverse communities.

The local mortgage market experienced dramatic changes from 2018 to 2024, with steady growth through 2021 giving way to a significant market contraction during the 2022-2023 period, which has shifted into a modest recovery in 2024 data.

Understanding these patterns is crucial for UHS’ success. Mortgage lending practices will determine whether the strategy achieves its goal of housing security for all Nashvillians or whether financial barriers will continue to exclude working families from homeownership.