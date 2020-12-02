CDFI Program Manager
nsim@ncrc.org 202-792-1282
Natasha Sim provides program management and legal assistance with a focus on community development, small business and housing. Prior to joining NCRC, Natasha assisted in compliance matters; provided legal assistance on contracts and other legal documentation; wrote comments and policy notes on public policy issues relating to fintech, mortgages, and housing; and developed litigation experience through various judicial and in-house settings. Natasha is an attorney who obtained her J.D. from George Washington University Law School and her LL.M. with a concentration in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown University Law Center.