December 7, 2020

CDFI Program Manager
nsim@ncrc.org 202-792-1282

Natasha Sim provides program management and legal assistance with a focus on community development, small business and housing. Prior to joining NCRC, Natasha assisted in compliance matters; provided legal assistance on contracts and other legal documentation; wrote comments and policy notes on public policy issues relating to fintech, mortgages, and housing; and developed litigation experience through various judicial and in-house settings. Natasha is an attorney who obtained her J.D. from George Washington University Law School and her LL.M. with a concentration in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown University Law Center.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

