National Bankers Association: The Social Impact Of MDI Mortgage Lending

National Bankers Association, June 10, 2024, The Social Impact Of MDI Mortgage Lending
In this report, we explore MDI mortgage lending from 2019-2022. Recent Federal Reserve data illustrates that homeownership was a key driver of wealth for U.S. households during this pandemic era, especially for minority households. Our analysis highlights the social impact of MDI mortgage lending, particularly as compared to lending from other types of financial institutions. In addition to statistical analysis, our paper also features insights from seven MDIs, gleaned from interviews with key personnel at these institutions. These interviews help provide an understanding of the MDI mortgage landscape, including the major challenges, needs, opportunities, and goals of the MDI sector.