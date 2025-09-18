National Community Reinvestment Coalition and Atlantic Union Bank Announce Enhanced Community Impact Plan to Support Underserved Communities

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and Atlantic Union Bank (the Bank) today announced enhancements to AUB’s Community Impact Plan, adding approximately $2.2 billion of planned new lending, investments and philanthropy to commitments originally announced as part of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s acquisition of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. The plan will further support the needs of underserved communities across the AUB’s combined footprint, building on the bank’s legacy of advancing economic opportunities in its communities.

“I’m pleased to welcome Atlantic Union Bank to our ever-growing family of community benefit plan partners, and excited to watch what NCRC members in AUB’s service area will do with these resources and relationships in the future,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “This plan is a great example of a bank embracing local expertise to craft a full-spectrum community plan that makes commitments across mortgage lending, small business support, community development investments and branch banking access.”

The updated plan was developed through a series of listening sessions with more than 47 community partner organizations including NCRC and its member organizations throughout the Bank’s combined footprint. Under the updated plan, the Bank will form a Community Advisory Council (CAC), with half of its members to be appointed by NCRC. The CAC is expected to be comprised of community leaders, representatives of nonprofit organizations and other community stakeholders. The CAC, whose members will serve in a volunteer capacity, will review the Bank’s progress against plan goals and collaborate with the Bank to continue to offer and develop innovative loan products, investments and services for the successful implementation of the plan.

The plan term will begin in 2026, and the Bank will share key plan targets and certain information on its progress in implementing the plan on its website. “We are proud of the Bank’s outreach efforts and grateful to the community partner organizations who helped us refine and shape this plan,” said Nathalia Artus, Head of Community Impact for Atlantic Union Bank. “As our Bank continues to grow, so does our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

John Asbury, Atlantic Union Bank CEO added, “At the heart of our mission is the belief that when communities thrive, our Bank thrives. This plan reflects our continued dedication to driving economic growth and expanding financial access to help empower individuals and businesses to achieve lasting financial success.”

The following NCRC member organizations are in support of the plan: