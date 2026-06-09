June 8, 2026, The CU Daily, National Community Reinvestment Coalition Sharply Critical Of New CFPB Policy On Immigration Status
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition is criticizing new guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that would allow lenders to consider a borrower’s immigration status when evaluating credit applications, arguing the policy could limit access to credit for otherwise qualified consumers.
In a statement responding to the CFPB’s newly published guidance, NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol said lending decisions should focus on a borrower’s ability to repay rather than immigration status.
“Credit decisions should be based on a borrower’s actual ability to repay, not hypotheticals based on the borrower’s immigration status,” Van Tol said. “Access to credit expands opportunity for families, entrepreneurs and communities. Policies that encourage lenders to consider immigration status risk excluding qualified borrowers from the financial mainstream.”