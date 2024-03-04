National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Community Development Fund A Finalist in Truist Foundation’s 2024 Inspire Awards

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) was chosen as one of seven finalist’s in Truist Foundation’s 2024 Inspire Awards.
The Inspire Awards, founded in 2022 in response to the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, look to celebrate technological solutions that improve small business sustainability.
NCRC CDF submitted its new technology, GoBotli. GoBotli is an automated and affordable solution for end-to-end processing of small business loan applications developed by a mission-based lender for mission-based lenders. NCRC CDF is including success stories to highlight GoBotli’s role as not just a financial platform to make it easy for borrowers to be connected to mission-based lenders, but also a catalyst for growth, innovation and community transformation. With the support of Truist and MIT Solve, NCRC CDF is excited to empower businesses to thrive beyond barriers and turn entrepreneurial dreams into tangible realities.
Truist Foundation is hosting a live stream event on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to hear from the seven finalists, including NCRC CDF. Each finalist will be given the opportunity to pitch their innovative, tech-based solutions to a live audience, who will then be able to vote for their favorite innovation.
The one-night only event will be hosted by national broadcaster and sports analyst Greg Olsen.
Register now for your virtual front-row seat. Then prepare to cast your vote for NCRC CDF!