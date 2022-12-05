National Mortgage News: Property comparisons are at heart of appraisal bias, advocacy groups claim

National Mortgage News, November 11, 2022, Property comparisons are at heart of appraisal bias, advocacy groups claim

The valuation process is meant to be technical and objective, but news reports of Black homeowners needing to use white stand-ins to obtain fair market valuations on their homes have called that objectivity into question. A study conducted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition this summer found that racial disparities in home valuations exist and that biases in selecting comps are a big factor.