National Mortgage News: Upstart says it’s improving AI models after report finds race approval disparities

National Mortgage News, September 26, 2022, Upstart says it’s improving AI models after report finds race approval disparities

Upstart is part of a new organization called MoreThanFair focused on using technology to make lending more inclusive, while ensuring that AI models are “properly supervised and rigorously tested,” according to its website. The group, which launched this month, includes other AI-based lenders such as Oportun Financial and LendingClub, as well as community groups such as the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the National Consumer Law Center and the Latino civil rights group UnidosUS.